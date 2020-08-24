Syrian Govt., Opposition Meet Again to Discuss Possible New Constitution

Islam Times - Syrian government and opposition delegations were resuming meetings Monday in Geneva to discuss a possible new constitution — a step seen by the UN mediator as a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of the country’s devastating nine-year war.

The UN's Syria envoy, Geir Pedersen, is hosting 15-member teams from Syria, while major regional and world powers — Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United States — are expected to be present on the sidelines during the week-long gathering at the UN offices in Geneva, AP reported.With a fragile cease-fire largely holding in the rebel-held region of Idlib, Pedersen said last week he is hoping to build “trust and confidence” in a UN-led process that has produced few concrete results so far.The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months, before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the postponement of one planned in March. Participants were to be tested for the coronavirus before and after arrival in Geneva.A larger group of 150 delegates is also part of the process, but is not meeting this week.