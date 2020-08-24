0
Monday 24 August 2020 - 12:23

New Normalization Accords between “Israel”, Arab Countries!

Story Code : 882210
This comes as there's been much speculation regarding the next Arab country to normalize the ties with “Israel” after US President Donald Trump unveiled the so-called ‘peace deal’ on August 13. 

“There are several countries where there are possibilities for peace,” Dermer told the Al-Jazeera network. “I don’t want to say this specific country or not, but there are several countries and we hope that we see another breakthrough very, very, soon, in the weeks, and months ahead.”

Trump has made it a key goal for Washington's wealthy Arab allies in the Gulf to cooperate with “Israel” as part of their scheme to confront Iran.
