Israeli Warplanes Carry Out More Attacks on Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli warplanes carried out more air raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday.

The Israeli army has carried out attacks on Gaza almost daily since August 6, along with tightening a blockade under which it has banned the entry of fuel for Gaza's sole power plant, plunging the Palestinian territory into darkness.Monday's attacks reportedly targeted "a Hamas tunnel and some military points", the Israeli army said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli warplanes targeted an area east of the town of al-Qarara, in the southern city of Khan Younis, with at least three missiles, leaving behind a deep crater.Moreover, Israeli artillery struck a site east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to its destruction and catching fire.The Gaza Strip has a population of two million people, more than half of whom live in poverty, according to the World Bank. The Palestinian territory has been under a devastating Israeli blockade since 2007.