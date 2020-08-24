0
Monday 24 August 2020 - 22:29

‘Israel’ Planning to Utilize Beirut Port Blast to Instigate the Lebanese against Hezbollah Arms: Report

Story Code : 882278
‘Israel’ Planning to Utilize Beirut Port Blast to Instigate the Lebanese against Hezbollah Arms: Report
“Israel Today” newspaper reported that the operations chamber tasked to carry out this mission was set at the Zionist ministry of defense and military staff command where all the needed data is available.

It is worth noting that the paper is close to the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu who, while addressing the UN General Assembly, had accused Hezbollah of storing arms at Beirut port and in residential areas.

In response to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s success in his psychological warfare against the Israelis, the Zionist intelligence command will no longer refrain from interfering directly by pushing the Lebanese people to demand expelling Hezbollah from Lebanon due to the threat its weaponry poses.

The report, which remarkably matched with the calls issued by some Lebanese to confiscate Hezbollah arms allegedly stored in residential areas, pointed out that the Israeli plan relies solely on the political and media campaigns without resorting to the military option at all.
Related Stories
‘No Shred of Evidence’: Iran Demands US Presents Proof of Saudi Oil Attacks Claim after UN Report Release
Islam Times - Tehran slammed the US for using a recent UN report to peddle its Saudi oil attack claims, ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
UN: New Solutions Needed 3 Years After Rohingya Crisis
22 August 2020
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
Tehran, Moscow Keen to Develop Ties despite US Pressures
22 August 2020
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
US Special Forces Veteran Charged with Spying for Moscow
22 August 2020
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
21 August 2020