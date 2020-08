Islam Times - The Iraqi ambassador to Saudi Qahtan Al-Janabi announced that the date of the prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi”s visit to Riyadh will be set soon.

“The Iraqi embassy is contacting with the Saudi foreign ministry to set the final date of the visit,” Al-Janabi told Iraq’s Al-Sabah newspaper.Al-Janabi added that the two states are keen on making the visit succeed and developing the mutual relations in order to become more powerful and strategic.It is worth noting that the visit to Riyadh was scheduled to be in mid-July; however, it was postponed as the Saudi King was admitted to hospital.