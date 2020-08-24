0
Monday 24 August 2020 - 23:09

Maduro: Venezuela May Buy Missiles from Iran

Iran sent five ships carrying fuel to Venezuela in May and June to help revive oil refineries in the South American country, which is suffering from a severe fuel shortage as a result of the US sanctions.

“We are helping each other,” Maduro said in an interview broadcast on state television on Sunday. “I think the Iranian experience will help us reinforce our management capacity.”

The Iranian shipments drew the ire of the United States, which has imposed draconian sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela with the aim of choking off their oil revenues.

Maduro, however, declined to give further details of how Iran was helping, noting that he should maintain “silence since we are in a war.”

Maduro further said that he was mulling buying missiles from Iran.

His remarks came a few days after Colombian President Ivan Duque said Caracas was looking to purchase Iranian missiles.

Maduro said in the interview that he had asked Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to look into “every possibility” of acquiring short-, medium- and long-range missiles from the Islamic Republic.

“Venezuela is not prohibited from acquiring weapons,” Maduro said. “If Iran is able to sell us a bullet or a missile, and we are able to buy it, we will.”

"It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members on Saturday.

"Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long-range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran.”
