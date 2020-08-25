Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ

Islam Times - A Yemeni court sentenced Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman [MBS] and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed [MBZ] to death in connection with the assassination of the former head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council.

A special criminal court in al-Hudaydah on Monday sentenced 16 men, including Bin Zayed and Bin Salman, to death for espionage that led to the assassination of Saleh al-Sammad, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council in 2018, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported.The list of the convicts also includes Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and Yemen's former prime minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr.Al-Sammad was martyred in Saudi Arabia’s airstrike in the western province of al-Hudaydah on April 23, 2018. He had been elected President in the capital city Sanaa by the Supreme Political Council in late 2016.According to a report by al-Arabiya back then, a Saudi-owned pan-Arab television news channel, the Saudi-led military coalition, which has constantly bombarded Yemen since 2015, had offered a 20-million-dollar prize for any information that could help uncover the location of Sammad’s domicile.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.According to reports, the war has claimed close to 100,000 lives over the past five years.The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million who are suffering from extreme levels of hunger.