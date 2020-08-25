Zarif: UAE Cannot Buy Security from Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United Arab Emirates [UAE] has turned to the Zionist regime to buy security, while ‘Israel’ cannot even ensure its own.

Zarif delivered his fifth and concluding online speech on the World in Transition on Monday.Referring to Iran and the world in transition, he said that almost all countries in the Gulf region, except for Iran and, more recently, Iraq, suffer from the lack of democracy.Oil has sparked global competition in the Gulf region, Zarif added.Zarif further reviewed the issues raised in the previous four sessions, citing the miscalculations of countries in the region, including Saddam's invasion of Kuwait and the siege of Qatar by some of its neighbors.He noted that almost all countries in the south of the Gulf have land disputes and struggle to compete with other neighbors.According to Zarif, geographical asymmetry is a serious challenge in the region, which has led some countries, such as Iraq, to attack their neighbors for more resources.