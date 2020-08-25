0
Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 10:58

Daesh Attack Kills Two Iraqi Troops in Diyala

Story Code : 882363
Daesh Attack Kills Two Iraqi Troops in Diyala
"Daesh terrorists attacked, last night, a security post belonging to the 74th Brigade of the Iraqi Army northwest of Al-Miqdadiyah", the source told Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday.

 Two soldiers were killed and one was wounded, while the terrorists fled, it added.

Diyala on Monday witnessed four attacks in the regions of Al-Sadiya, Al-Azim, Qarataba, the last of which was Al-Miqdadiyah.

The areas of northern Al-Miqdadiyah, in north-eastern Diyala, have been among the largest strongholds of the terrorist organizations over the past years, due to their geographical nature and the dense orchards that Daesh turned a large part of them into shelters and hideouts.
