Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 12:18

‘Israeli’ Army Demolishes 8 Palestinian Homes East Ramallah

Story Code : 882380
Abd al-Rahim Musleh, a spokesman for the Wadi al-Siq residential community, east of Ramallah, told Anadolu Agency that a Zionist military force raided the area at dawn, and demolished eight barracks.

The demolished homes were built from tin panels, used for housing and raising sheep.

Musleh said the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities usually demolish their homes in Wadi al-Siq under the pretext of "building without a permit" in area C.

Some 200 Palestinians live in Wadi al-Siq. They reside in tin houses and rely on raising sheep for living.
