0
Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 12:21

Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan

Story Code : 882381
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Video released by the US embassy in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) showed an official greeting Pompeo as he walked onto the plane, saying “You are now on a historic flight,” and the top US diplomat nodding in agreement.

The Zionist entity and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such non-stop flight, US officials said.

The Israeli regime has regular commercial flights to Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor, with which it signed a peace agreement in 1979.

Pompeo’s trip, also taking in Bahrain and the UAE, comes in the wake of the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered normalization of relations between Abi Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

Speaking in Al-Quds on Monday, both Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they were hopeful that other Arab states would follow suit.

Pompeo will discuss ties between the Zionist entity and Sudan when he meets with Sudanese leaders during his trip to the African country.

Earlier last week, Arabic media reports said that the head of the Mossad spy agency reportedly met with a senior Sudanese official in a meeting organized and hosted by the UAE.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed quoted sources with knowledge of the meeting said that Sudan’s military council is interested in improving ties with the Zionist entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020