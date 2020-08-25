Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday left the Zionist entity for Sudan, the next stop on his regional tour, on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.

Video released by the US embassy in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) showed an official greeting Pompeo as he walked onto the plane, saying “You are now on a historic flight,” and the top US diplomat nodding in agreement.The Zionist entity and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such non-stop flight, US officials said.The Israeli regime has regular commercial flights to Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor, with which it signed a peace agreement in 1979.Pompeo’s trip, also taking in Bahrain and the UAE, comes in the wake of the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered normalization of relations between Abi Dhabi and Tel Aviv.Speaking in Al-Quds on Monday, both Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they were hopeful that other Arab states would follow suit.Pompeo will discuss ties between the Zionist entity and Sudan when he meets with Sudanese leaders during his trip to the African country.Earlier last week, Arabic media reports said that the head of the Mossad spy agency reportedly met with a senior Sudanese official in a meeting organized and hosted by the UAE.Al-Araby Al-Jadeed quoted sources with knowledge of the meeting said that Sudan’s military council is interested in improving ties with the Zionist entity.