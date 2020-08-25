Iran to Unveil New Naval Air Defense Gear: Defense Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said his ministry is going to unveil new homegrown military products, including air defense systems for naval vessels.

In an interview with Sputnik, the Iranian defense minister said Tehran continues to make progress in the air defense industry.Highlighting the great advances in manufacturing anti-cruise missile and agile air defense systems, Hatami said Iran is going to unveil new products relating to air defense systems of vessels.He also noted that Iran has developed anti-armor missiles and produced smart ammunition.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.