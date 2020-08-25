0
Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 23:05

Iran to Unveil New Naval Air Defense Gear: Defense Minister

Story Code : 882445
Iran to Unveil New Naval Air Defense Gear: Defense Minister
In an interview with Sputnik, the Iranian defense minister said Tehran continues to make progress in the air defense industry.

Highlighting the great advances in manufacturing anti-cruise missile and agile air defense systems, Hatami said Iran is going to unveil new products relating to air defense systems of vessels.

He also noted that Iran has developed anti-armor missiles and produced smart ammunition.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.
Related Stories
Russia destroys Daesh oil trade in Syria: Defense minister
Islam Times - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says his country is targeting the financial basis of the Daesh Takfiri group in Syria, including its oil trade, the terrorists’ main ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon
23 August 2020
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
Deal with US Means Extension of Iraq’s Occupation: Iraqi MP
23 August 2020
Report: Trump
Report: Trump's Sister Says President 'Has No Principles', Lies in Secretly Recorded Audio
23 August 2020
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
Yemeni Military: Terrorists Targeted in Yemen’s Bayda Received Arab, Western Support
22 August 2020