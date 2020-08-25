0
Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 23:11

IOF Says Security Incident in North, Fires Flares across Lebanon Border

Story Code : 882448
Al-Manar correspondent said that the occupation military repeatedly fired flares at the border area with Lebanon. He also said that IOF fired phosphorus bombs at Lebanese territories in the area between Houla and Mais Al-Jabal towns.

IOF spokesman confirmed that a security incident took place, ordering Israeli settlers to stay in their homes.

Israeli media reported that flares were fired by IOF, with Ynet saying infiltration attempt from Lebanon was possible.

Channel 13 reported, meanwhile, that the incident took place “as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on vacation in the north.”

The Zionist entity has been on alert for several weeks since after an Israeli raid on Syria’s Damascus killed Hezbollah fighter Ali Mohsen in July 20.

Hezbollah said at the time that a response to the deadly strike was “inevitable,” leading

The Zionist entity has been deploying troop reinforcements along with advanced intelligence and precision fire systems to its northern borders and ban military vehicles from driving on roads adjacent to the borders.

Week later the occupation military claimed that a group of Hezbollah infiltrated into the occupied territories and clashed with IOF. Hezbollah denied a clash took place with the Zionist forces at time, vowing that response to the deadly strike was “inevitable.”

In his speech on the fourteenth anniversary of Divine Victory in 2006, Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated that retaliation for the fighter’s killing will sure take place.
