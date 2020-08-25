Iran Seeks to Cooperate with IAEA Based on Intl. Regulations

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to cooperate with IAEA based on international regulations.

Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi on Tuesday afternoon.During the meeting, Zarif stressed that IAEA must act professionally and impartially in its interactions.He noted that the Islamic Republic seeks to continue its cooperation with the IAEA under normal circumstances and within the framework of international regulations.Both sides further discussed the cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.Zarif went on to say that Iran’s collaboration has always been based on international commitments and within a technical and professional framework.“As the IAEA has repeatedly confirmed, there is complete cooperation in the field of safeguards between Iran and the IAEA, and this path can continue in the same framework,” he added.Zarif further expressed hope that both sides can resolve current disputes and resume cooperation within the framework of safeguard regulations.Rafael Grossi also emphasized that IAEA will fulfill its responsibilities based on impartiality and professionalism and take into account technical considerations.“Collaboration between Iran and the IAEA in the past has been beneficial for both sides, and by resolving a number of issues, we will be able to continue this path,” he said.Heading a delegation, Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. He was welcomed by the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, upon his arrival.