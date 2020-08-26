0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 09:20

Rouhani: Iran’s Gains over US Diplomatic Campaign Due to Nation’s Resistance

The US defeat in the UN Security Council is due to resistance of the Iranian nation, otherwise, the enemy had attempted to bring Iran to its knees two years ago, Rouhani said in remarks to the meeting of the cabinet ministers.

Referring to enemies’ conspiracies and pressures and the US that hatches new plots against Iran, he said that resistance of the Iranian nation defeated US in its diplomatic campaign against Iran.

The people tolerated all difficulties but they did not surrender, he said, adding that the enemy wanted to bring Iran to the brink of collapse.
