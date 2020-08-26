0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 11:24

Iraqi Forces Repel Daesh Attack in Diyala

Story Code : 882562
Iraqi Forces Repel Daesh Attack in Diyala
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Daesh militants launched an attack against a military post in Shirek village, 10 km north of Khanaqin, but army forces responded to the attack and forced them to flee.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 August 2020