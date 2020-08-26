US Slams Turkey's Erdogan for Hosting Hamas Officials

Islam Times - The United States said it strongly objected to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s recent hosting of two leaders of Hamas in Istanbul.

The US State Department said on Tuesday the officials were “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” and the United States was seeking information about one for his involvement in “multiple terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings”, Anadolu Agency reported.A Turkish government statement on Saturday said Erdogan received Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau, and an accompanying delegation.The US said the Saturday meeting was the second time this year Erdogan had welcomed leaders of the resistance group that has controlled Gaza for over a decade, after a meeting on February 1.“We continue to raise our concerns about the Turkish government’s relationship with Hamas at the highest levels,” it said.US ties with NATO ally Turkey have been strained over issues such as Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, which prompted Washington to suspend Turkish involvement in its F-35 jet program and threaten sanctions.