Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 14:53

Russia to Broaden Cooperation with China in Fight against COVID-19: Putin

“Interaction in the sphere of cutting-edge technologies is one of the most promising directions of Russian-Chinese relations. Particularly important for us is the cooperation of specialized state agencies, medical and research institutions of the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus infection,” Putin said in greetings to participants and guests of the opening ceremony of the cross years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation.

The message was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

“The exchange of accumulated experience of diagnostics, prevention and treatment of this dangerous disease has already yielded good results and it is necessary to expand this practice,” he added.

According to Putin, creative innovative solutions in many ways define the future of the countries, set the dynamics of the development of the economy, social sphere and infrastructure and influence the quality of life. Within the framework of the cross years it is planned to implement Russian-Chinese research projects, hold exhibits and symposiums and exchange delegations, including between academic institutions, universities and innovative centers.

“I expect that all events planned within the framework of the cross years will be successful and will facilitate further strengthening of the relationship of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China,” he added, TASS reported.

Putin signed a directive declaring 2020-2021 as the cross years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation at the end of December 2019.

The directive noted that it was done “for the purpose of further development of Russian-Chinese relations and expansion of bilateral connections in the scientific, technical and innovative spheres.” Earlier it was reported that within the framework of the cross years about 800 events on diverse subjects were planned, including those promoting Russian and Chinese languages in a partner country.
