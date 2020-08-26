0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 14:58

Yemeni Defense Minister Vows ‘Surprises, Defeats’ Awaiting the Forces of Aggression

Story Code : 882597
Yemeni Defense Minister Vows ‘Surprises, Defeats’ Awaiting the Forces of Aggression
“Hostile countries shall understand that it will not stay on the Yemeni territory as long as we’re breathing, and the consequences of staying will be severe. Forewarned is forearmed.” Atifi added.

In his speech before field leaders of the sixth military region associates, and during his tour in Khabb and al-Sha’af axis, Atifi said: “This is not a matter of show-off, threat or media consumption, we are men of our words, and this is what we learned from our leaderships.”

He pointed out that the armed forces today are witnessing new phase and moving firmly and steadily towards achieving the great victory. Atifi said: "We will sacrifice our souls and shed our blood for the sake of the great Yemeni people and bring back their glory again."
