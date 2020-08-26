0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 22:17

Syrian President Receives Message from Iraqi Prime Minster on Reinforcing Border Security

Story Code : 882663
Fayyadh conveyed a verbal message to President al-Assad from the Iraqi Prime Minister on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various domains and continuing consultation and coordination on the latest political and security developments in the region, in addition to efforts exerted in combating terrorism and bolstering security of the borders between the two countries.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the continued coordination of the Syrian-Iraqi efforts in the field of combating terrorism to which the two countries are exposed by Daesh terrorist organization and the other Takfiri terrorist organizations.

Talks during the meeting stressed that defeating terrorism from which the Syrian and Iraqi peoples have suffered will not be achieved except by their hands and by the hands of the Syrian and Iraqi brave armies that have made great achievements in this regard and managed to liberate most of the lands which were seized by terrorists despite the foreign support they have received throughout the past years.

The two sides underlined that the economic and security challenges facing the region and the dangerous foreign schemes targeting it necessitate close cooperation among its countries in order to foil those schemes and put an end to the foreign interference in its affairs.
