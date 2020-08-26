0
Wednesday 26 August 2020 - 22:58

Iraq Continuing Anti-ISIL Fight with Iran, Syria & Russia

Story Code : 882667
Iraq Continuing Anti-ISIL Fight with Iran, Syria & Russia
The mission of this quadruple security center, formed in the Iraqi defense ministry, is to provide parties with information and to do information coordination among these countries in combat against the ISIL, Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Al-Khafaji as saying.

He added that in this center, officers from the named countries exchange information on their joint fight against terrorism and also make the required security coordination.

The Iraqi commander pointed out that this center has done a lot in combating ISIL terrorism, by providing information against terrorist groups.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

Experts believe that the Islamic Republic has gained respect and a special place among the Iraqi people in the fight against ISIL. They admit that ISIL would have reached the heart of Europe if it was not for IRGC Commander Martyr Soleimani’s efforts.
Related Stories
Time not ripe for Iran, Hezbollah to leave Syria: Russian envoy to Lebanon
Islam Times - Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon says the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement and Iran, which have been helping the Syrian army in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
Iranian Defense Minister in Moscow, Hails ‘Progressive’ Military Ties with Russia
24 August 2020
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
Morocco Opposes Normalizing Ties with Zionist Regime: PM
24 August 2020
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
Gas Pipeline Explosion Causes ‘Cascading Blackout’ Across Syria In Suspected ‘Terrorist Attack’
24 August 2020