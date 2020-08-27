0
Thursday 27 August 2020 - 09:05

White House Sends ‘Almost 1,000’ National Guard Troops, 200+ Federal Officers to Kenosha

Story Code : 882733
White House Sends ‘Almost 1,000’ National Guard Troops, 200+ Federal Officers to Kenosha
“President Trump condemns violence in all forms and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Wednesday night. “This is why he is encouraging Democrat governors to request the National Guard and federal law enforcement to augment their local law enforcement efforts.”

While Wisconsin Governor Evers said earlier on Wednesday that he would expand the Wisconsin Guard deployment in Kenosha from 250 to 500 troops, he made no mention of federal forces. The White House missive later clarified that 200 federal officers and nearly 1,000 Guardsmen from other states would join them, soon after the Department of Justice confirmed that the federal agents would be drawn from the FBI, ATF and US Marshal Service.

Hours after Evers’ statement announcing the expanded Guard presence, Trump said he had spoken to the governor, noting that he had “agreed to accept federal assistance,” though did not offer details on the deployments at the time. It is unclear if the federal initiative was spurred by a request by the Kenosha County Board earlier in the day, which had pleaded with Evers to send a total of 1,500 Guardsmen.

Unrest kicked off in Kenosha on Sunday, seeing protests over the police shooting of Blake spiral into three nights of riots, looting and arson. While destruction was less widespread on Tuesday than the night prior, a dispute between protesters and those attempting to protect property ended in gunfire, leaving two dead. The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody and charged with homicide.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Kenosha for a fourth night, defying a 7pm curfew in place until Sunday.

Previous nights have seen unrest escalate later in the evening and into the next morning.
Related Stories
US court overturns prison sentences of Blackwater mercs in 2007 Baghdad killing
Islam Times - A federal appeals court in the United States has overturned lengthy prison sentences for three former Blackwater Worldwide mercenaries ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020