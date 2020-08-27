0
Thursday 27 August 2020 - 10:20

French FM Says Lebanon at ‘Risk of Disappearing’

Story Code : 882741
“The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken,” he told RTL radio ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s return visit to Beirut next week.

“They are caught up between themselves in a consensus of inactivity,” Le Drian said. “That can’t go on and we are saying that very clearly.”

“The President of the Republic said it when he went to Lebanon on August 6. He will say it again when he’ll be in Beirut on Tuesday.”

Macron departs Monday in a bid to boost the reconstruction effort but also to “look at political issues as Lebanon searches for a new government” after the devastating blast at Beirut Port earlier this month, the French presidency said.

He visited Beirut two days after the massive explosion at the port killed 181 people and wounded thousands.

On August 9, he chaired a video conference that saw world leaders pledge more than 250 million euros ($295 million) for Lebanon

“The country is on the edge of the precipice,” Le Drian added, calling for a new government to be set up quickly. “There’s a humanitarian and health emergency,” he said.
