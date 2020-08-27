Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.

Islam Times - A high ranking military commander said that Iran’s defense industry which enjoys ‘committed and expert’ forces “can enhance armed forces power by producing modern weapons.”

Major General Hossein Hassani Sa'di, deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, made the remarks while paying a visit to an exhibition which showcases the achievements of the country’s defense industry in Tehran.“Today, the defense industry is fulfilling most of the needs of armed forces based on a comprehensive roadmap and relying on research and technology,” he said.“We should obtain the state-of-the-art technology,” highlighted the commander, noting that Iran is not dependent on any other country in the defense sector.“The Iranian armed forces should be equipped in a way that no foreign country would dare to wage any aggression against the Iranian soil even in their minds,” added the major general.