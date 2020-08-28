Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition Describes Pompeo as Ambassador of Evil, Voices Opposition to Normalization Schemes

Islam Times - Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition stressed in a statement that it rejects the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Al-Manam in the context of promoting the normalization of relations with the Zionist entity.

The statement described Pompeo as the ambassador of evil and underlined rejection of all the schemes led by the UAE’s Mohammad bin Zayed which betray the Palestinian cause for the sake of the Israeli interests.The coalition also voiced support to the Palestinian people in its confrontation with the Israeli enemy, stressing any meeting between the Bahraini regime figures and the Zionist officials stabs Bahrain’s history, present and future.