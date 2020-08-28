Pence Warns Voters: 'You Won't Be Safe in Biden's America'

Islam Times - Mike Pence launched an all-out attack on the man hoping to stop Donald Trump getting re-elected, warning voters, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”.

The US vice president named Biden 21 times in his Republican convention speech, casting the Democratic presidential nominee as out of step with American values, The Telegraph reported.In the wide-ranging critique Pence took swipes at everything from Biden’s foreign policy record, stance of anti-racism protests, economic agenda and immigration policies.Many of the comments centred on the claim that Biden would promote a “socialist” agenda if he won the White House - a key part of the Republican attempt to paint him as unelectable.“Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline,” Pence said, claiming the Democrat would be “nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical Left” if he reached office.That framing has been dismissed by the Biden camp and is complicated by the fact Biden is widely seen as a centrist Democrat. He dismissed left-wing calls for “revolution” during his successful bid for the party’s nomination.Pence, a deeply religious former Indiana governor who has spent almost four years as Trump’s deputy, has been unflinchingly loyal to the president in public and is expected to run for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024.He gave the address before a row of American flags at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a famous battle where the British army were repelled by US revolutionaries in 1814. The clash inspired the US national anthem, The Star Spangled Banner.Much of the 37-minute speech, where Pence accepted his party’s vice presidential nomination for the November 3 election, was spent going after Biden.In doing so Pence fulfilled the traditional role of a US election running mate, to be an attack dog on the rival presidential candidate - though Trump’s combative campaigning complicates that set-up.One early section saw Pence challenge Biden’s past record on foreign policy, an area seen as one of the Democrat’s strengths in the race given he spent eight years as vice president and decades as a senator.Pence noted that “history records that Joe Biden even opposed the operation that took down Osama Bin Laden”, a reference to how Biden once said he urged caution in the plan to take out the al-Qaeda terrorist leader.He also quoted Bob Gates, who served as Barack Obama’s first defence secretary, saying Biden had “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades".A chunk of Pence’s speech was spent questioning Biden’s stance on anti-racism protests.The Democratic nominee has been treading the line between supporting protests and criticising the use of violence, while Trump has pushed hard on the latter.“Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country,” Pence said, referring to the Democratic convention. He spoke amid another night of violent clashes in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Picking through past comments Biden has made, Pence accused the Democrat of arguing America is “systematically racist” and that law enforcement has an “implicit bias” against minorities.“Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities. The hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said.The comments were part of a concerted Republican effort to pin Biden on the side of those people rioting and looting - a tiny fraction of a much wider peaceful movement - rather than officers deployed to keep the peace.Biden appeared to anticipate the attack on Wednesday, releasing a video condemning the police shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake, which triggered the unrest in Wisconsin, but also saying “burning down communities is not protest”, calling it wrong.Some Republican strategists believe if the election is framed as a vote about “law and order”, a phrase Richard Nixon deployed with political success in the 1968 election which Mr Trump has adopted, rather than tackling the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, it could help the president win a second term.There were many other critiques of Biden and his agenda. Pence accused Biden of talking down “American greatness” with his convention speech last week accusing the Republicans of representing “darkness”.He said Biden wants to raise taxes by $4 trillion, “abolish fossil fuels”, supports “open borders” and has been “a cheerleader for communist China”, at times contorting Biden’s policy positions to fit the narrative.Elsewhere in the speech Pence praised Trump while acknowledging their differences - Pence is from the evangelical wing of the Republican Party, one of its traditional support bases - and even hinting at the criticism the president faces over his approach.“He does things his own way, on his own terms. Not much gets past him and when he has an opinion, he’s liable to share it. He’s certainly kept things interesting, but more importantly, he’s kept his word,” Pence said of Trump.At the end of the speech, punctuated with chants of “four more years” and “USA! USA!” from the hundred or so supporters in the audience, Pence was joined by his wife Karen as well as Trump and his wife Melania.They later greeted the supporters, few of whom were wearing masks as they ditched social distancing requirements to rush forward for photographs. Trump posed for selfies at points, grinning with two thumbs up.On Thursday it is Trump’s turn. The president is scheduled to give the four-day convention’s closing address from the White House, followed by a fireworks display over Washington DC’s monuments.