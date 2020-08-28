0
Friday 28 August 2020 - 12:21

Hundreds Protest Against Netanyahu, Block Roads in Tel Aviv, Haifa

Story Code : 882938
Hundreds Protest Against Netanyahu, Block Roads in Tel Aviv, Haifa
The protest in Tel Aviv began in ‘Rabin Square’ before spilling over onto the adjacent ‘Ibn Gabirol Street’. Demonstrators then marched to the ‘Kiryat Hamemshala’ government complex on ‘Menachem Begin Road’, blocking traffic in both directions in the process.

The demonstrators had not received a permit to block the roads, but police decided to allow the procession to take place. Outside the Tel Aviv government complex, protesters also tried to block the ‘Azrieli’ junction, but police prevented them from doing so.

In Haifa, the demonstration commenced at the ‘Merkaz Hacarmel’ neighborhood, where protesters marched down Moriah Boulevard toward the nearby ‘Karmeliya’ neighborhood, blocking traffic in both directions in the process.

Large traffic buildups were reported in both cities, with police advising drivers to find alternative routes rather than intersect with the demonstrators’ path.

Netanyahu’s Likud party blamed the prosecutor’s office for the traffic blockages, after it issued new directives, saying protesters should only be placed on trial for disturbances during rallies in exceptional cases.

‘Israeli’ protesters have been holding regular rallies for several months outside Netanyahu’s residence in occupied al-Quds, as well as in Tel Aviv and other areas, calling on him to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges.

Protests on Saturday nights tend to be the largest and have been the scene of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

They have been joined by people protesting the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds in the thousands and rising.
Related Stories
Hamas claims rocket fire on Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa
Islam Times - The armed wing of Hamas claimed that it fired several rockets at Jerusalem and Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Haifa Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020