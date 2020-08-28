‘New Middle East’ to Materialize via Expulsion of US

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Advisor for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the “New Middle East” will definitely come true with the expulsion of the US as there will be no room in the region for Washington.

“Brian Hook called the UAE’s betrayal of Palestine as the ‘New Middle East’. The White House rulers should know that the New Middle East will be formed by the certain expulsion of the US from the region,” Amir Abdollahian wrote on a Twitter page in Farsi on Friday.“The New Middle East will be a region devoid of American milkers,” he added, referring to Trump's description of some Persian Gulf regimes as 'milk cows'.Trump on Thursday August 13, announced a deal brokered by his government between Israel and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.Critics see the deal as the latest attempt by Trump to save his presidential campaign against the Democrat Joe Biden.In relevant remarks, Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in a statement announced that the compromise deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv is a serious threat to the interests and security of the region, and warned against the negative consequences of the agreement."Abu Dhabi's action is another betrayal to the Muslim ideal and primarily Palestine, which has faced serious and extensive opposition from all Palestinian people and Palestinian leaders, groups and has followed the widespread conviction of the Muslim world," the statement said on Sunday August 23.It added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rulers have not only signed a peace agreement "with the Zionist regime but also acted as a tool for the child-killing regime's domination in the region in a blatant betrayal and have also been the basis for normalizing the regime's relations with some other countries, which means putting the fate of the Islamic Ummah to the hands of the enemies."The Iranian lawmakers reiterated that Abu Dhabi's rulers should know that this shameful agreement is doomed to failure and will have a heavy cost for the country.Also on August 24, the Iranian foreign ministry blasted again the recent compromise deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, warning that the UAE should account for any threat posed by Israel to the region.“The agreement between the UAE and the Zionist regime is a scar on the Muslim world’s body and the UAE has made a big mistake and we hope that it makes up for this mistake as soon as possible. The Muslim world will never forget betrayal of the holy Quds,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday.He further downsized Israel as a serious threat to Iran, and said it is seen as too small and too weak as a threat, but warned that although Israel is not among the threats perceived by Iran’s defense and security doctrine in the Persian Gulf region, the UAE will be held to account if the regime poses any threat to the region.Khatibzadeh stressed Iran’s seriousness about defending its security and national interests.