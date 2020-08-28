0
Friday 28 August 2020 - 12:44

“Clock Just Ticking in Pompeo’s Parallel Universe” for Return of Sanctions: Iran

Story Code : 882943
“13 members, incl. President of UNSC have declared that America has NO legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it’s not a JCPOA participant. The clock is ticking just in Pompeo’s parallel alternate universe! This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet late Thursday.

Last week, the US was further isolated over its bid to reimpose international sanctions on Iran with 13 countries on the 15-member UN Security Council opposing it, arguing that Washington’s move is void given it is using a process agreed under a nuclear deal it quit two years ago.

In the 24 hours since US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he triggered a 30-day countdown to a return of UN sanctions on Iran, including an arms embargo, Britain, France, Germany, and Belgium as well as China, Russia, Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, South Africa, Indonesia, Estonia and Tunisia have already written letters in opposition.

Diplomats said Russia, China, and many other countries are unlikely to reimpose the sanctions on Iran. Pompeo again warned Russia and China against that on Friday, threatening US action if they refuse to reimpose the UN measures on Iran.
