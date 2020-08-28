0
Friday 28 August 2020 - 22:22

Putin Hopes Russia’s Law Enforcement Units Won’t Be Used in Belarus: Kremlin

Story Code : 883030
Putin Hopes Russia’s Law Enforcement Units Won’t Be Used in Belarus: Kremlin
"It is important to understand, and the president has stressed this, that this is a backup unit, there is no need to use it. President Putin hopes that it will never be used. And we hope that Belarus will not face such an urgent situation," the spokesman stated, TASS reported.

Russia’s readiness to send law enforcement reserve unit to Belarus won’t affect the relations between the two countries in any way, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

"(It won’t affect it) in any way. Russia wasn’t and isn’t interfering with Belarusian affairs," he told journalists.

On Thursday, Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel that Moscow had agreed to form a backup law enforcement unit on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s request. Putin said that the unit would not be used "unless extremist elements hiding behind political slogans cross certain lines," namely, unless they begin to "torch houses, banks, to try seizing administrative buildings."
Related Stories
Russian troops remaining in Syria can fight terror attacks on bases: Kremlin
Islam Times - Moscow says the number of Russian troops remaining in Syria following the collapse of Daesh is sufficient for defending its bases ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020