0
Friday 28 August 2020 - 23:13

Saudi Arabia to Review Death Sentences That Sparked an Outcry

Story Code : 883040
Saudi Arabia to Review Death Sentences That Sparked an Outcry
The sentencing of Ali Al-Nimr, Dawoud Al-Marhoon and Abdullah Al-Zaher -- which caused an outcry from human-rights groups -- will be reexamined in line with the instruction issued earlier this year.

The royal order will apply retroactively, and eligible death row prisoners will be re-sentenced under a law for juvenile offenders, according to a statement from the government’s Human Rights Commission.

Saudi Arabia has long faced international criticism for criminal punishments that included beheadings and public floggings for various crimes. The kingdom executed 184 people last year, according to Amnesty International.

The move to end the death penalty for juveniles comes at a key time for Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the Group of 20 leaders’ summit later this year. Authorities have sought to use the occasion to highlight reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to improve an international profile damaged by the 2018 killing by Saudi agents of government critic Jamal Khashoggi and an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

All three men whose cases will be reviewed were convicted more than five years ago of alleged terrorism-related crimes. However Human Rights Watch has described their charges as “protest-related,” tied to unrest in Shiite areas of the Sunni-majority kingdom’s Eastern Province in 2011 and 2012. Al-Nimr was 17 when he was detained.

The law they’ll be re-sentenced under allows for a maximum penalty of 10 years in a juvenile detention facility. Minors who have already served 10 or more years will have their cases reviewed for potential release, according to the commission’s statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020