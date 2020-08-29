0
Saturday 29 August 2020 - 10:16

Zarif: US Does Not Understand Law

“After thrice being rejected by SC, US now threatens ‘sanctioning anyone & any entity that comes between US’ & ‘its snapback’,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

He once again reminded US authorities that they “divorced” the landmark nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

“Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted.

Zarif incorporated the Thursday interview of US Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft with the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television news channel.

She said in the interview that the US is still on track to re-imposing all sanctions on Iran next month. “We are going to lead,” she said.

The president of the Security Council on August 25 dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran due to a lack of consensus in the 15-member body.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council’s president for August, said the body was “not in the position to take further action” on the new US push to trigger a ‘snapback’ of all UN sanctions on Iran due to a lack of consensus among the member states to take such measures.

The United States is trying to invoke the snapback mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

Only the Dominican Republic voted ‘yes’ to Washington’s resolution calling for the extension of the embargo beyond October 18.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, all signatories to the JCPOA, say the US does not have the legal right to trigger the provision set out in the JCPOA because it pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.
