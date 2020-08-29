0
Saturday 29 August 2020 - 11:21

Libya Suspends Interior Minister After Gunmen Fire on Protesters

The move coincides with reports of growing friction between Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord [GNA], and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, an influential figure from the port city and military power base of Misrata.

In a statement late on Friday, the GNA said Bashagha "has been temporarily suspended" and will face an inquiry "on his statements about the protests and incidents in Tripoli and other cities".

Bashagha will be questioned on the permits granted to the demonstrators, the security arrangements in place and the "violations committed", it said.

Bashagha, who was nominated in 2018, played a central role during a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by eastern-based forces that the GNA repelled in June.

He is well regarded by the GNA's international backers, and had announced steps to rein in the armed groups that hold real power in Tripoli. Loud gunfire could be heard over central Tripoli shortly after the suspension decision was announced.

In a decree, al-Sarraj said Bashagha would be investigated by the GNA leadership within 72 hours, and his duties would be assumed by a deputy minister, Khalid Ahmad Mazen.

A separate decree assigned a regional force headed by Osama Jweili, a commander from another militarily powerful city, Zintan, to help ensure security in Tripoli.
