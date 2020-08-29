UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity

Islam Times - United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree allowing financial and commercial deals with the Zionist entity to be struck, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

The decree is aimed at “supporting bilateral cooperation in order to arrive at (the establishment) of bilateral relations”, the state-run news agency said.The deal between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, brokered by the United States earlier in August, stipulates that the Zionist entity won’t extend additional sovereignty over areas of the West Bank, in exchange for establishing ties with the Arb country.The agreement makes the UAE the third Arab country to have a full peace deal with the Zionist entity after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.The accord was harshly criticized by some Arab states, as well as by Turkey and Iran, while the Palestinian National Authority said it was a “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.