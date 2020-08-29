UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the Zionist entity are working on a plan to establish a spy base on the Yemeni Island of Socotra, according to JForum, the official sites of the Jewish and French-speaking community. Normalizing relations earlier this month, the UAE and ‘Israel’ have already undertaken steps to install a spy base on the island strategically located in the Arabian Sea some 350 kilometers south of Yemen.

‘Israel’ and the Emirates are making all logistical preparations to set up espionage bases to collect information throughout the Gulf of Eden Bay from Bab al-Mandib on the island of Socotra, in southern Yemen, which is under the control of the Emirates, reported JForum citing Yemeni sources.Relatively, it was suggested that the cooperation to build a spy base was down to the two sides’ normalization of ties.According to the report, a delegation of ‘Israeli’ and Emirati intelligence officers arrived on the Socotra Island very recently and examined various locations for establishing the planned intelligence bases. The purpose of such a base would be to spy on the region, particularly from Bab al-Mandab and south of Yemen, along with the Gulf of Eden and the Horn of Africa.The report added that Tel Aviv’s spying centers monitor the actions of the Ansraullah resistance movement in Yemen and Iranian naval movements in the region, as well as examining sea and air traffic in the southern region of the Red Sea.Security consideration has been allegedly cited as one of the major reasons for the UAE breaking ranks with its Arab neighbors to normalize ties with ‘Israel’ in diplomatic aggression against their Palestinian brothers.