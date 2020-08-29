Trump’s ‘Foolishness’ on Snapback to Bite Back US: Bolton

Islam Times - Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton described Trump administration’s measure on the so-called snapback mechanism as an act of foolishness.

Speaking to the Associated Press on Thursday, Bolton said “it’s perfectly honorable” to be isolated even in the United Nations “in vindication of our principles. But at least you ought to try and do it smartly, and not so that you look foolish.”“I think we look foolish. And what we’re going to see here is what happens when you get into this kind of foolishness. It really is too cute by half and now it is coming back to bite the United States, and it was entirely predictable,” he added.Bolton, who is famous for his anti-Iranian policies and comments, has long questioned the validity of the administration’s argument for the snapback.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Thursday that Washington has triggered the snapback mechanism and all UN sanctions prior to the JCPOA will return against Iran as of September 20.Tehran and other signatories to the deal, along with other members of the UN Security Council, have noted that the US is not entitled to do so as it has ceased participation in the JCPOA.The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who coordinates the JCPOA’s Joint Commission, reiterated in response to Pompeo’s latest statement that since the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 “it cannot ... be considered to be a JCPOA participant state for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution.”He added that he “will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all,” saying it remains “a key pillar” of global nonproliferation that contributes to regional stability.