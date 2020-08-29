0
Saturday 29 August 2020 - 12:52

Trump’s ‘Foolishness’ on Snapback to Bite Back US: Bolton

Story Code : 883124
Trump’s ‘Foolishness’ on Snapback to Bite Back US: Bolton
Speaking to the Associated Press on Thursday, Bolton said “it’s perfectly honorable” to be isolated even in the United Nations “in vindication of our principles. But at least you ought to try and do it smartly, and not so that you look foolish.”

“I think we look foolish. And what we’re going to see here is what happens when you get into this kind of foolishness. It really is too cute by half and now it is coming back to bite the United States, and it was entirely predictable,” he added.

Bolton, who is famous for his anti-Iranian policies and comments, has long questioned the validity of the administration’s argument for the snapback.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Thursday that Washington has triggered the snapback mechanism and all UN sanctions prior to the JCPOA will return against Iran as of September 20.

Tehran and other signatories to the deal, along with other members of the UN Security Council, have noted that the US is not entitled to do so as it has ceased participation in the JCPOA.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who coordinates the JCPOA’s Joint Commission, reiterated in response to Pompeo’s latest statement that since the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 “it cannot ... be considered to be a JCPOA participant state for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution.”

He added that he “will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all,” saying it remains “a key pillar” of global nonproliferation that contributes to regional stability.
Related Stories
UK's 'illegal' seizure of Iranian oil tanker praised by Bolton
Islam Times - US National Security Adviser John Bolton has hailed Britain's "illegal" seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar....
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
28 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020