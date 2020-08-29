0
Saturday 29 August 2020 - 22:18

QSD Commander, 4 Militants Killed in Syria’s Deir Ezzor

Story Code : 883207
QSD Commander, 4 Militants Killed in Syria’s Deir Ezzor
SANA news agency quoted local sources as saying that unknown persons were riding motorcycle when they opened fires on a leader of QSD militia in Swedan Jazeera town in Deri Ezzor eastern countryside, killing him.

The agency noted that on the11th of August, QSD militia, also known as “Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), carried out raids campaign and kidnapped a number of civilians in Swedan Jazeera town in Deir Ezzor southeastern in an attempt to control the protests demanding the expulsion of US occupation forces from the region.

Elsewhere in Hasaka southern countryside, four gunmen from US-backed militia were killed when one of their headquarters was targeted in al-Sarajiya village.

Civil sources said that unknown persons attacked a headquarter of QSD militia in al-Sarajiya village in the south east of Shaddadi near Syrian-Iraqi borders, causing the killing of four gunmen of those militias, SANA added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
29 August 2020
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
28 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
27 August 2020
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020