Saturday 29 August 2020 - 22:20

Turkey to Hold Military Exercise Off Cyprus amid Mediterranean Tensions

The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared after the two countries agreed rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters this month.

Both sides have held military exercises in the east Mediterranean, highlighting the potential for the dispute over the extent of their continental shelves to escalate into confrontation.

Two weeks ago Greek and Turkish frigates shadowing Turkey’s Oruc Reis oil and gas survey vessel collided, and Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Turkish F-16 jets on Thursday prevented six Greek F-16s entering an area where Turkey was operating.

On Friday night Turkey issued a Navtex notice - an advisory message to mariners - saying it would be holding a “gunnery exercise” from Saturday until Sept. 11 off northwest Cyprus, Reuters reported.

The European Union’s top diplomat said on Friday the bloc was preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at a summit in late September in response to Ankara’s standoff with EU member Greece.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay criticized the possible measures, which could target individuals, ships or the use of European ports in an attempt to limit Ankara’s exploration capabilities.

“It is insincere for the EU to call for dialogue on the one hand and make other plans on the other, regarding the activities we carry out in our own continental shelf in the east Mediterranean,” he said on Twitter.
