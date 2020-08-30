0
Sunday 30 August 2020 - 09:52

Beirut Blast Death Toll Rises to 190

Story Code : 883245
Beirut Blast Death Toll Rises to 190
Lebanese authorities are probing what caused highly explosive material stored unsafely for years to detonate in a mushroom cloud, wrecking swathes of the city and fueling anger at a political class already blamed for the country's economic meltdown.

The army said Saturday that seven people were still missing - three Lebanese, three Syrians and one Egyptian. It was not immediately clear if some had since been found.

The Aug. 4 explosion left 300,000 people homeless and caused $15 billion in direct damage, said the report issued Sunday by the presidency of the council of ministers.

It said 50,000 houses, nine major hospitals and 178 schools had been damaged, Reuters reported.

The outgoing government quit over the blast.

The presidency will talk to parliamentary blocs Monday to designate a new prime minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
29 August 2020
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
28 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020