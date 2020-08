Islam Times - Hundreds of millions of Muslims marked Sunday the Ashura Day (the 10th day of Muharram) which marks the day when Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

It is worth noting, the preventive measures taken against the coronavirus imposed on the believers to avoid the congregations and hold televised or online Ashura ceremonies.In this context, Hezbollah held a televised Ashura ceremony in which the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussein (P) and his companions in Karbala ended by a speech delivered by the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.In Iraq, thousands of believers flocked into the Holy Shrines in Karbala to mark the Ashura Day.