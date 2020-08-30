0
Sunday 30 August 2020 - 11:53

UN: Israel Demolishes 25 Palestine Structures, Displaces 32 People in 2 Weeks

Story Code : 883255
UN: Israel Demolishes 25 Palestine Structures, Displaces 32 People in 2 Weeks
The Israeli demolition, according to OCHA, was carried out under the pretext of lacking building permits.

“Fifteen of these structures, all but two of which were livelihood-related, were demolished in eight communities in Area C of the West Bank, which is under full Israeli military control,” OCHA confirmed.

“Two of them in the communities of Mughayyir Al-Abeed and Al-Fakheit, both in southern West Bank district of Hebron,” disclosed OCHA, stating that the Israeli occupation demolished them because they were close to an Israeli military training zone.

The bi-weekly OCHA report, a copy of which was sent to the Middle East Monitor, also communicated, “Six livelihood structures were demolished in one incident in Area C Al-Isawiya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem (al-Quds).”

It pointed out that, “Five of the structures in East Jerusalem were demolished by their owners, who were forced to do so to avoid heavy fines.”

The latest demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds brought the total number of Palestinian structures destroyed this year to 118. “Half of them were carried out by the owners,” reported OCHA.
Related Stories
Understanding international relations (2/2)
Islam Times - today’s Egypt, Israel, the State of Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the Gulf principalities ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
29 August 2020
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
Russia Blames US for Tense Confrontation in Syria
28 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Palestinian Resistance Retaliates
28 August 2020
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
Egypt Says Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader Arrested after Seven Years in Hiding
28 August 2020
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
Japanese PM Abe Resigns over Worsening Health
28 August 2020