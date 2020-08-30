UN: Israel Demolishes 25 Palestine Structures, Displaces 32 People in 2 Weeks

Islam Times - Israeli forces demolished 25 Palestinian structures in occupied territories and displaced 32 Palestinians in two weeks, the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed.

The Israeli demolition, according to OCHA, was carried out under the pretext of lacking building permits.“Fifteen of these structures, all but two of which were livelihood-related, were demolished in eight communities in Area C of the West Bank, which is under full Israeli military control,” OCHA confirmed.“Two of them in the communities of Mughayyir Al-Abeed and Al-Fakheit, both in southern West Bank district of Hebron,” disclosed OCHA, stating that the Israeli occupation demolished them because they were close to an Israeli military training zone.The bi-weekly OCHA report, a copy of which was sent to the Middle East Monitor, also communicated, “Six livelihood structures were demolished in one incident in Area C Al-Isawiya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem (al-Quds).”It pointed out that, “Five of the structures in East Jerusalem were demolished by their owners, who were forced to do so to avoid heavy fines.”The latest demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds brought the total number of Palestinian structures destroyed this year to 118. “Half of them were carried out by the owners,” reported OCHA.