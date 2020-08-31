0
Monday 31 August 2020 - 02:06

Yemeni Leader: 'Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders of Hypocrisy Campaign'

Yemeni Leader:
In his live speech delivered on the occasion of Ashura, he said "Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the leaders of the hypocrisy camp. The Yemeni people have made their decision a long time and have no intention to join this hypocritical camp."

"We will continue to confront the aggressors in Yemen, and this is a fundamental stance derived from our Islamic and religious principles. We consider confronting the aggressors as a religious duty and we are not willing to give it up under any circumstances," he underlined.

"We will spare no effort to confront the Saudi and Emirati aggressors," he added.

Adding that Ansarullah has a clear stance towards Palestine, he said, "We support Palestine; and we consider the Zionist enemy as the enemy of the Islamic Ummah."

He also deplored the bullying policies of the US and added that "We express our solidarity with the nations of the Islamic Ummah, including the nations in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Bahrain as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Al-Houthi also reminded of the oppressed Muslims in India, Kashmir and Myanmar.

He also condemned any level of normalization of relations with the Zionist enemy, saying "We believe that such ties are religiously forbidden."
