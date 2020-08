Islam Times - The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued the decree no. 221 for the year 2020 on forming the new Syrian government, chaired by Engineer Hussein Arnous.

It is worth noting that the new formation kept the two minister of defense and foreign affairs. Ali Ayoub and Walid Al-Moallem, in office.President Assad on Tuesday issued decree no. 210 for 2020 tasking Hussein Arnous with forming the Cabinet of the Syrian Arab Republic.