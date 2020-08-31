0
Monday 31 August 2020 - 03:51

President Aoun: Confessional System Has Become Hindrance in Face of Any Reform

President Aoun maintained that the shift of Lebanon from the prevailing confessional system to the modern secular State, the State of the citizen and citizenry, shall rescue it from the heinous legacies and repercussions of confessionalism, and save it from the protectorates, the red lines and the spoil-sharing that curtail any constructive will and curbs any move towards reform.

President Aoun said that the confessional system which is based on the rights of confessions and on quotas between them was valid for a while, but today it has become an obstacle before any progress or recovery in the country, a hindrance for any reform and fight against corruption, and a generator of strife, incitement and division for all those who wanted to undermine the country.”

“Today, Lebanon is facing an unprecedented crisis whereas the decades-old accumulations in politics, economy, finance and livelihood have exploded. So has the time come to discuss a new formula or a new agreement?”

President Aoun stressed that political considerations halted Lebanon’s oil excavation, highlighting continuous commitment to hope in face of all challenges.
