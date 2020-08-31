0
Monday 31 August 2020 - 03:55

Israeli Delegates Plane Heading to UAE Will Fly over Saudi Arabia: Reuters

Story Code : 883308
Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and the Zionist entuty.

Asked if the plane would overfly Saudi Arabia in order to manage its 3 hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

This would be the first publicly acknowledge entry of Saudi airspace by an official Israeli plane.

On August 13, Trump announced what he called a “Historic Peace Agreement” between ‘Israel’ and the United Arab Emirates, saying they agreed to “full normalization of relations.”
