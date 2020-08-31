Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport

Islam Times - Yemeni forces carried out a drone attack on the Abha International Airport in the southwest of Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the kingdom’s deadly aggression on their impoverished country.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has launched a deadly war against the Yemeni nation since 2015, confirmed the Sunday drone attack, but as always claimed it has managed to intercept and destroy the “explosive-laden drone”, according to Press TV.Saudi state news agency (SPA) quoted Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki as saying that “as a result of intercepting the drone, some splinters fell on the airport, causing no injuries or damage.”Last month, the Ansarullah movement attacked a large oil facility in an industrial complex south of the Saudi Arabian city of Jizan as part of an overnight operation.At that time, the Coalition claimed it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six bomb-laden drones launched by Houthis towards the kingdom.The missiles and drones had been launched from Yemen's capital Sana’a and directed at targets deep into the Saudi territory in retaliation for the Coalition's five-year aggression.Saudi Arabia waged the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states.The purported aim was to return to power a Riyadh-backed former regime and defeat the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement that took control of state matters after the resignation of the then president and his government.The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of hospitals and clinics destroyed or closed.