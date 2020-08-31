Rouhani Invites Malaysian King to Visit Iran

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited the king of Malaysia to pay a visit to Tehran for talks about the Muslim world problems and Iran’s initiatives for peace and stability.

In a Monday messages to King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Rouhani congratulated the Malaysian monarch, nation and government on the Southeast Asian country’s national day.Rouhani also lauded Malaysia’s stances and efforts, highlighted the common views of Tehran and Kuala Lumpur on addressing the Islamic world’s crises, including the occupation of Palestine, and described dialogue and constructive interaction among Muslim governments as the only way out of the troubles.The president also invited the Malaysian king to visit Iran for “dialogue and exchange of views about the Islamic world’s issues and problems and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s initiatives to strengthen peace and stability as well as the promotion of bilateral ties with the friendly and brotherly state of Malaysia.”Rouhani expressed hope that political will of the two countries would strengthen solidarity in the political, economic, cultural and international fields.Hari Merdeka is a national day of Malaysia, which marks the independence of the Federation of Malaya from British colonial rule in 1957, and is celebrated on 31 August each year.