China Urges France to Help Protect JCPOA ahead of Joint Commission

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on France to work with Beijing to safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Wang said that upholding multilateralism is the biggest consensus reached during his trip to Europe, according to the Chinese People's Daily Online.“Under such circumstances, China and France, as major responsible countries, should actively promote and practice multilateralism,” the Chinese daily quoted Wang as saying.According to the daily, the Chinese foreign minister made a four-point proposal for China and France.“First, China and France need to adhere to the concept of multilateralism…. Second, both sides should take multilateral actions…. Third, China and France should abide by multilateral agreements. Unilateralism, including irresponsible withdrawal from international organizations or violation of international agreements, is unpopular. China and France should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international affairs, and safeguard major outcomes of international agreements and multilateral diplomacy, such as the Iran nuclear deal. Fourth, the two sides should strengthen multilateral institutions. The United Nations is the most important platform for supporting and practicing multilateralism, and the two sides should support the United Nations in playing its due central role in international affairs,” the Chinese Daily said.Wang made the remarks in a Saturday meeting with his French counterpart in Paris, amid heightened tensions between the US and other parties to the JCPOA. China and France both are signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.A meeting of JCPOA will take place in Vienna on September 1. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.The meeting will be attended by representatives of Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK.As part of an illegal push, the United States is trying to invoke the snapback mechanism in the JCPOA despite its withdrawal in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the nuclear deal.