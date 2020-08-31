‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Monday dawn committed an arson attack at the barbed wire fence to the east of the occupied town of Majdal Shams in Quneitra northern countryside which caused the explosion of a landmine.

The fire that was set by the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers extended to the east of the barbed wire fence in the liberated territories in front of Majdal Shams town and it reached the agricultural and pastoral lands in Quneitra countryside which caused the blast of a landmine, state-run SANA news agency reporter said.According to the agency, Quneitra firefighting brigades headed to the area to put out the fire and they prevented it from extending to the farms and the surrounding forests in the region.