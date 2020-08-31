Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles

Islam Times - The El Al plane taking off from Tel Aviv Monday for Abu Dhabi, the first direct flight between the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates, is equipped with a system to protect aircraft against aerial threats like ground-to-air missiles, Israeli media reported.

The Directed IR Countermeasures (DIRCM) manufactured by Elbit Systems defend aircraft by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats like heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs), according to The Jerusalem Post.“The system was installed over the last few days on the El Al plane that is flying to Abu Dhabi. While commercial aircraft tend to fly at altitudes that are out of range of most surface-to-air missile systems, they are vulnerable during landings and takeoffs when they are still low enough to be targeted by missiles, including shoulder-launched missiles launched by terrorists near an airfield” the Israeli paper added.Flying with a high-level American and Israeli delegation, the plane’s flight path slated to take it over Saudi airspace.Special Advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien, Israeli Health Ministry director-general Hezi Levy were among officials on board the flight.The delegation was set to meet with UAE officials to discuss the details of the so-called ‘peace deal’ between the two sides announced earlier this month.Security officials have not joined the delegation, with matters concerning defense set to be discussed at a later date, Ynet reported.El Al flight LY971 took off at 11:15 am, following a 45-minute delay, and soon after, it entered Saudi Arabian airspace after the kingdom agreed Sunday to the request made by Israeli officials.Flight LY972 will return to the Zionist entity on Tuesday. The numbers for two flights include the UAE and Israeli international dialing codes, respectively.